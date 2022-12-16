Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) Is Currently -138.36% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.26 or 21.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.57M. That closing price of GAME’s stock is at a discount of -138.36% from its 52-week high price of $3.48 and is indicating a premium of 65.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 142.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.67%, in the last five days GAME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 147.21% in past 5-day. Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) showed a performance of 124.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.30% in the current quarter and calculating -144.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.19 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022. Company posted $11.76 million and $11.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.30% while estimating it to be -14.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.10% during past 5 years.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.15% institutions for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Partners is the top institutional holder at GAME for having 0.75 million shares of worth $0.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.