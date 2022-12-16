Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Is Down -11.88% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.02 or -2.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $135.65M. That most recent trading price of DOMA’s stock is at a discount of -1358.97% from its 52-week high price of $5.69 and its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 634.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days DOMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Doma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.99% in past 5-day. Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) showed a performance of -11.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.51 million shares which calculate 11.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -669.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.38% for stock’s current value.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 53.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.08 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $102.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $137.68 million and $112.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.10% while estimating it to be -8.70% for the next quarter.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.65% institutions for Doma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Foundation Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at DOMA for having 44.78 million shares of worth $17.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, which was holding about 14.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.48 million shares of worth $1.75 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.