Do You Like Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) At $0.28?

In last trading session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.0 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.43M. That closing price of FLGC’s stock is at a discount of -750.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 3.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 579.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days FLGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 30.0% to its value on the day. Flora Growth Corp.’s shares saw a change of -84.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.63% in past 5-day. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) showed a performance of -47.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 4.82 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flora Growth Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.24% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.91% institutions for Flora Growth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FLGC for having 1.41 million shares of worth $0.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.3 million shares of worth $1.62 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $70451.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.