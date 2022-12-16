Buy, Sell Or Hold Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) At $11.91?

In last trading session, Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) saw 2.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.91 trading at $0.06 or 0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of DRS’s stock is at a discount of -40.22% from its 52-week high price of $16.70 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.51%, in the last five days DRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $11.91 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.27% in past 5-day. Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) showed a performance of 24.06% in past 30-days.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leonardo DRS Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -94.00% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.90% during past 5 years.

DRS Dividends

Leonardo DRS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)’s Major holders