Buy, Sell Or Hold Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) At $4.05?

In last trading session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.20M. That closing price of DBGI’s stock is at a discount of -6690.12% from its 52-week high price of $275.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.74% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

DBGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $4.05 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -98.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.76% in past 5-day. Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) showed a performance of -11.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.02% institutions for Digital Brands Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at DBGI for having 2.09 million shares of worth $0.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $57822.0 or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59422.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11581.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.