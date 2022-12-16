Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -10.36% Last Month.

In last trading session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.02 trading at -$0.64 or -2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.97B. That closing price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -70.85% from its 52-week high price of $39.33 and is indicating a premium of 33.06% from its 52-week low price of $15.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bumble Inc. (BMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.70%, in the last five days BMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $23.02 price level, adding 9.73% to its value on the day. Bumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.24% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of -10.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.29 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.15% for stock’s current value.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bumble Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -86.63% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.70% in the current quarter and calculating -69.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $237.8 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $254.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $198.75 million and $208.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.60% while estimating it to be 22.40% for the next quarter.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.74% institutions for Bumble Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 43.18 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 33.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 14.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $411.97 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.39 million shares of worth $95.46 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $78.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.