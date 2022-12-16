Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Reduces -6.52% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw 3.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at $0.03 or 0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.75B. That most recent trading price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -64.37% from its 52-week high price of $4.29 and is indicating a premium of 4.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares saw a change of -16.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.52% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of -8.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.26 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bradesco S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.22% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.30% in the current quarter and calculating -8.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.4 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $6.2 billion and $8.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.90% while estimating it to be -29.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.73% institutions for Banco Bradesco S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. ABRDN PLC is the top institutional holder at BBD for having 83.17 million shares of worth $215.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 73.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $190.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 42.9 million shares of worth $111.33 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.