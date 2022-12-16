Analysts Say That Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Is Likely To Make It To $47.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw 10.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.40 trading at $28.3 or 122.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That most recent trading price of MAXR’s stock is at a premium of 21.25% from its 52-week high price of $40.48 and is indicating a premium of 65.93% from its 52-week low price of $17.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 568.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 122.49%, in the last five days MAXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $51.40 price level, subtracting -0.49% to its value on the day. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.64% in past 5-day. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) showed a performance of -10.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 6.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.92 to the stock, which implies a fall of -51.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 70.82% for stock’s current value.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.60% in the current quarter and calculating -42.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $456.39 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $504.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $448.94 million and $468 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.70% while estimating it to be 7.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.50% during past 5 years.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.70% institutions for Maxar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MAXR for having 6.54 million shares of worth $170.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.94 million.

On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.29 million shares of worth $42.82 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.