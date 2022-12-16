Analysts Predict Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) To Reach $4.20 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at -$0.09 or -2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $818.82M. That closing price of EVTL’s stock is at a discount of -387.83% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 28.04% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 477.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.33%, in the last five days EVTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -43.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.48% in past 5-day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) showed a performance of -7.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.77 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.9% for stock’s current value.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.49% while that of industry is -2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.34% institutions for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC is the top institutional holder at EVTL for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sona Asset Management (US) LLC, which was holding about 55700.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.