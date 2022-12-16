AMERCO Shares Rise 6.3% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.56 trading at -$3.47 or -5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.79B. That closing price of UHALB’s stock is at a discount of -25.16% from its 52-week high price of $68.29 and is indicating a premium of 6.3% from its 52-week low price of $51.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 520.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMERCO (UHALB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days UHALB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $54.56 price level, adding 12.59% to its value on the day. AMERCO’s shares saw a change of 4.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.72% in past 5-day. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) showed a performance of -8.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $67.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.72% for stock’s current value.

UHALB Dividends

AMERCO is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB)’s Major holders