Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops -50.33 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.41 or -50.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.65M. That most recent trading price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -28924.39% from its 52-week high price of $119.00 and is indicating a discount of -87.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -50.33%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 55.78% to its value on the day. Agrify Corporation’s shares saw a change of -99.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of -33.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agrify Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -95.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -426.22% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.10% in the current quarter and calculating 13.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.27 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $13.69 million and $25.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.20% while estimating it to be -44.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.65% institutions for Agrify Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGFY for having 0.17 million shares of worth $3.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $3.29 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90811.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.