12-Month Price Target For Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Now Sits At $3.00

In recent trading session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw 0.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.0 or 2.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.97M. That most recent trading price of WINT’s stock is at a discount of -855.56% from its 52-week high price of $1.72 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 920.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days WINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.00% in past 5-day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) showed a performance of 1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.22 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1566.67% for stock’s current value.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.60% in the current quarter and calculating 27.60% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.50% during past 5 years.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.38% institutions for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WINT for having 0.91 million shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $0.1 million or 3.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $63154.0 in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.