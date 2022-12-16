12-Month Price Target For Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) Now Sits At $6.61

In last trading session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.49 trading at -$0.16 or -4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -159.89% from its 52-week high price of $9.07 and is indicating a premium of 32.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.38%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $3.49 price level, adding 10.51% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -48.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.43% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of -5.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.41 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.61. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.17% for stock’s current value.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinox Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -250.00% while that of industry is -4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.1 million for the same.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.88% institutions for Equinox Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EQX for having 30.69 million shares of worth $112.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.45 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.65 million shares of worth $57.14 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42.86 million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.