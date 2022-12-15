With 46.25% Distance From Low, Is Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.14 trading at -$0.19 or -3.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $501.27M. That most recent trading price of VTNR’s stock is at a discount of -194.79% from its 52-week high price of $18.10 and is indicating a premium of 46.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.00%, in the last five days VTNR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $6.14 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Vertex Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.24% in past 5-day. Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) showed a performance of -22.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.3 million shares which calculate 7.2 days to cover the short interests.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertex Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -121.43% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 386.70% in the current quarter and calculating 350.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,297.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $915 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $837.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $30.96 million and $40.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,855.60% while estimating it to be 1,982.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.82% institutions for Vertex Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at VTNR for having 10.03 million shares of worth $61.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.56 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.77 million shares of worth $60.16 million or 12.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.