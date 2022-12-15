WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Climbs 92.70% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.74?

In last trading session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw 2.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$0.07 or -8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.29M. That closing price of WETG’s stock is at a discount of -6724.32% from its 52-week high price of $50.50 and is indicating a premium of 5.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 998.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.64%, in the last five days WETG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 11.94% to its value on the day. WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) showed a performance of -37.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.03% institutions for WeTrade Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF is the top institutional holder at WETG for having 1.84 million shares of worth $1.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, which was holding about 38142.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30895.0.