Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Is Down -35.89% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.16 or -17.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.62M. That most recent trading price of VRAX’s stock is at a discount of -3525.0% from its 52-week high price of $29.00 and is indicating a discount of -12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.10%, in the last five days VRAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 44.44% to its value on the day. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -94.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.66% in past 5-day. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) showed a performance of -35.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38040.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.50% institutions for Virax Biolabs Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VRAX for having 36600.0 shares of worth $28544.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 12196.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9511.0.