Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Drops -12.74%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.73 trading at -$2.88 or -12.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That most recent trading price of VERV’s stock is at a discount of -117.94% from its 52-week high price of $43.00 and is indicating a premium of 45.77% from its 52-week low price of $10.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.76 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.74%, in the last five days VERV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $19.73 price level, adding 19.14% to its value on the day. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.56% in past 5-day. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) showed a performance of -14.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.11 million shares which calculate 9.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -280.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.11% for stock’s current value.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verve Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 83.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.59% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.90% in the current quarter and calculating -22.60% decrease in the next quarter.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.09% institutions for Verve Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. is the top institutional holder at VERV for having 10.97 million shares of worth $215.86 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.18 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $48.6 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.05 million in the company or a holder of 3.80% of company’s stock.