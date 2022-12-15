Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Is Currently -397.84% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.64 trading at $0.21 or 4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $331.57M. That closing price of UIS’s stock is at a discount of -397.84% from its 52-week high price of $23.10 and is indicating a premium of 15.3% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 751.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unisys Corporation (UIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.74%, in the last five days UIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $4.64 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. Unisys Corporation’s shares saw a change of -77.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.00% in past 5-day. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) showed a performance of -0.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.88 million shares which calculate 5.99 days to cover the short interests.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -220.00% in the current quarter and calculating 129.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $474.95 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $488 million and $539.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.51% institutions for Unisys Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UIS for having 11.19 million shares of worth $134.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $37.32 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.4 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.66 million in the company or a holder of 5.02% of company’s stock.