Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) 13.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 4.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at $0.12 or 8.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.86M. That closing price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -2086.67% from its 52-week high price of $32.80 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.70%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/08/22 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 19.79% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.58% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of -53.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.76% institutions for Top Ships Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TOPS for having 91648.0 shares of worth $0.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 8210.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62264.0.