Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) 1.12% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$15.73?

In recent trading session, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.34 trading at -$15.46 or -78.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $864.86M. That most recent trading price of THRD’s stock is at a discount of -466.59% from its 52-week high price of $24.59 and is indicating a discount of -268.66% from its 52-week low price of $16.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 144.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -78.08%, in the last five days THRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $4.34 price level, adding 80.28% to its value on the day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.12% in past 5-day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) showed a performance of 9.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -798.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -591.24% for stock’s current value.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.49% institutions for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at THRD for having 10.91 million shares of worth $47.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 26.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 63005.0 shares of worth $0.27 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36700.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.