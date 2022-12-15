ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Drops -2.73 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or -2.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.05M. That most recent trading price of THMO’s stock is at a discount of -1190.91% from its 52-week high price of $1.42 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.73%, in the last five days THMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.36% in past 5-day. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) showed a performance of 11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $2.66 million and $2.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.10% while estimating it to be 37.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.60% during past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.31% institutions for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at THMO for having 0.2 million shares of worth $53853.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52330.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 77065.0 shares of worth $21262.0 or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31919.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8806.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.