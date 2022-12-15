Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) At $2.94: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.12 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.14M. That closing price of SHPH’s stock is at a discount of -4194.56% from its 52-week high price of $126.26 and is indicating a premium of 54.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days SHPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 14.04% to its value on the day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.48% in past 5-day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) showed a performance of 54.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.