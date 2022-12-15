Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) At $59.29: So What?

In recent trading session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.29 trading at $1.32 or 2.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.84B. That most recent trading price of PRTA’s stock is at a discount of -12.11% from its 52-week high price of $66.47 and is indicating a premium of 64.48% from its 52-week low price of $21.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 824.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.27%, in the last five days PRTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $59.29 price level, adding 7.32% to its value on the day. Prothena Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of 17.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.70% in past 5-day. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) showed a performance of -4.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.72 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prothena Corporation plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 144.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -307.97% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.06 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 149.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.60%.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.17% institutions for Prothena Corporation plc that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTA for having 11.58 million shares of worth $314.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 24.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.97 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $40.05 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $70.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.