Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC): -2058.33% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw 11.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.0 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.01M. That closing price of OTIC’s stock is at a discount of -2058.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.59 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days OTIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/08/22 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 29.41% to its value on the day. Otonomy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.24% in past 5-day. Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) showed a performance of 24.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7400.0% for stock’s current value.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Otonomy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -93.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.94% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.40%.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.82% institutions for Otonomy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at OTIC for having 8.41 million shares of worth $17.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 5.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.65 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $3.0 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.54 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.