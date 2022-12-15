Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Currently -1.61% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.43 trading at $0.77 or 2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.63B. That closing price of MBLY’s stock is at a discount of -1.61% from its 52-week high price of $36.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.86% from its 52-week low price of $24.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.22%, in the last five days MBLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $35.43 price level, adding 5.04% to its value on the day. Mobileye Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.27% in past 5-day. Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) showed a performance of 20.55% in past 30-days.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders