Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) Has Made The 22.22% Recovery, Could Gain Another -16322.22% Ahead

In last trading session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) saw 12.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or -0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.13M. That closing price of KAL’s stock is at a discount of -16322.22% from its 52-week high price of $14.78 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days KAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 9.91% to its value on the day. Kalera Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of -99.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.28% in past 5-day. Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) showed a performance of -5.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95450.0 shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.12% institutions for Kalera Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale is the top institutional holder at KAL for having 1.15 million shares of worth $6.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20550.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5152.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30396.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.