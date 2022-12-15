Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Are Down -6.56 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw 13.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.22 or 18.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.76M. That most recent trading price of ITRM’s stock is at a discount of -450.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33860.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.05 in the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.86%, in the last five days ITRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -80.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.56% in past 5-day. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) showed a performance of -22.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 3.17 days to cover the short interests.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iterum Therapeutics plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.57% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.40% during past 5 years.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.14% institutions for Iterum Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC is the top institutional holder at ITRM for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., which was holding about 97087.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16832.0 shares of worth $50546.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6140.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18438.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.