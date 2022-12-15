Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Has Already Recovered 24.59%, But Another -256.83% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at -$0.04 or -2.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $496.26M. That most recent trading price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -256.83% from its 52-week high price of $6.53 and is indicating a premium of 24.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.41%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 4.19% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -22.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.57 million shares which calculate 8.67 days to cover the short interests.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.14% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.40% in the current quarter and calculating 46.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 134.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $690k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $970k and $839k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -36.10% while estimating it to be -17.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.80%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.24% institutions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at INO for having 32.2 million shares of worth $55.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.47 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.14 million shares of worth $34.75 million or 8.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.