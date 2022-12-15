Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) At $0.50: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.0 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.54M. That closing price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -520.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 44.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/08/22 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -18.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.82% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of -40.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.09 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.52% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 24.39 million shares of worth $27.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.36 million shares of worth $4.84 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.