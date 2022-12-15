Does Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Look Expensive At $1.63? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at $0.03 or 1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $158.48M. That closing price of APLD’s stock is at a discount of -1622.7% from its 52-week high price of $28.08 and is indicating a premium of 47.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 580.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days APLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 12.36% to its value on the day. Applied Digital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -93.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) showed a performance of -30.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Digital Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.77% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,131.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.05 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.21% institutions for Applied Digital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at APLD for having 3.03 million shares of worth $3.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harvey Partners, LLC, which was holding about 2.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.84 million.

On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $2.88 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.