Do You Like Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) At $11.43?

In recent trading session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.43 trading at -$0.19 or -1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.30B. That most recent trading price of MLCO’s stock is at a discount of -6.56% from its 52-week high price of $12.18 and is indicating a premium of 64.48% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.64%, in the last five days MLCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $11.43 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s shares saw a change of 14.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.73% in past 5-day. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) showed a performance of 57.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.64 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.46 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.88% for stock’s current value.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.12% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -35.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.20% during past 5 years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.38% institutions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the top institutional holder at MLCO for having 29.57 million shares of worth $338.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, which was holding about 19.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.05 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.09 million shares of worth $127.09 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.56 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $121.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.