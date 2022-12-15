Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Jumped 14.04% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.96 trading at $0.12 or 1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -93.97% from its 52-week high price of $15.44 and is indicating a premium of 62.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.53%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $7.96 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Limited’s shares saw a change of -39.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.04% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of 94.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.34% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.30% in the current quarter and calculating 61.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.85 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $383.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $254.54 million and $304.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.40% while estimating it to be 25.70% for the next quarter.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.36% institutions for Dada Nexus Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 9.9 million shares of worth $80.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 6.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.6 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.42 million shares of worth $22.0 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.