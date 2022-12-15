CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -66.01% Last Month.

In recent trading session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.17 or -25.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.62M. That most recent trading price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -562.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a discount of -15.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 492.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.34%, in the last five days CNEY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 45.74% to its value on the day. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.44% in past 5-day. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) showed a performance of -66.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for CN Energy Group. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at CNEY for having 30127.0 shares of worth $15792.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 4907.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2572.0.