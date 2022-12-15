Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Share Price Rebounds 61.54% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at $0.72 or 22.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.03M. That most recent trading price of CMND’s stock is at a discount of -438.46% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 61.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.54%, in the last five days CMND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 23.53% to its value on the day. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.21% in past 5-day. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) showed a performance of -59.75% in past 30-days.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Clearmind Medicine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.