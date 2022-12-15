Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Plunged -12.55% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.06 or -9.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $174.79M. That most recent trading price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -806.45% from its 52-week high price of $5.62 and is indicating a discount of -8.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 437.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.19%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 26.97% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.55% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of -28.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 million shares which calculate 11.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -141.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -141.94% for stock’s current value.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.01% institutions for Cipher Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CIFR for having 10.24 million shares of worth $6.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.99 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $2.01 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.