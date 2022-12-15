Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) At $2.91: So What?

In last trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw 7.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at -$0.04 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $277.29M. That closing price of BBBY’s stock is at a discount of -932.99% from its 52-week high price of $30.06 and is indicating a premium of 2.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 9 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.84 in the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days BBBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/08/22 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 14.91% to its value on the day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.87% in past 5-day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) showed a performance of -22.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.0 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -157.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.27% for stock’s current value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -815.31% while that of industry is -5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -636.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.80% during past 5 years.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 04 and January 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.85% institutions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBBY for having 12.51 million shares of worth $62.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.07 million shares of worth $30.85 million or 6.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.