Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Gained 20.35% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.50 trading at $0.24 or 4.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $288.75M. That closing price of BZUN’s stock is at a discount of -168.18% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a premium of 38.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 801.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.56%, in the last five days BZUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $5.50 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. Baozun Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.35% in past 5-day. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) showed a performance of 39.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 8.85 days to cover the short interests.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baozun Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.33% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 115.80% in the current quarter and calculating 129.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $247.24 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $462.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $298.03 million and $475.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.00% while estimating it to be -2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -145.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.87%.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.61% institutions for Baozun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BZUN for having 3.08 million shares of worth $33.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.66 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $14.49 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.