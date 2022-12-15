Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Currently -23.58 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.64 trading at -$0.23 or -3.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.63B. That most recent trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -23.58% from its 52-week high price of $6.97 and is indicating a premium of 30.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.83%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $5.64 price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.91% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of 6.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.93. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.01% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.19% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.10%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.89% institutions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBVA for having 52.4 million shares of worth $236.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 22.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.77 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.86 million shares of worth $155.14 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $96.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.