Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Has Risen By -26.17 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 8.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.02 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $441.56M. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -462.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.19 and is indicating a premium of 10.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.65% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -26.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.25 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.27% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.22% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 73.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.12 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.72% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 10.53 million shares of worth $13.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.4 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.53 million shares of worth $13.9 million or 3.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.