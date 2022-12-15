Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Declines -937.50% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.26?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 5.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 5.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.55M. That closing price of ARVLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -3092.31% from its 52-week high price of $8.30 and is indicating a premium of 11.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.28%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 8.29% to its value on the day. Arrivalâ€™s shares saw a change of -96.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -46.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.94 million shares which calculate 3.62 days to cover the short interests.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -644.40% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.51% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 9.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.69% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 26.45 million shares of worth $6.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.14% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 5.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.39 million shares of worth $1.14 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of companyâ€™s stock.