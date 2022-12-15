AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) At $0.89: What To Do?

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) saw 10.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.03 or 2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.53B. That closing price of APE’s stock is at a discount of -1079.78% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 13.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.93%, in the last five days APE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 3.12% to its value on the day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.22% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) showed a performance of -38.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.32 million shares which calculate 2.99 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.82% institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS is the top institutional holder at APE for having 80805.0 shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, which was holding about 60100.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $1.07 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.