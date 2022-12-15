Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) At $8.02: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw 2.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.02 trading at -$0.96 or -10.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.21B. That most recent trading price of ALIT’s stock is at a discount of -38.4% from its 52-week high price of $11.10 and is indicating a premium of 21.32% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.69%, in the last five days ALIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $8.02 price level, adding 12.16% to its value on the day. Alight Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.42% in past 5-day. Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) showed a performance of 11.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.42 million shares which calculate 8.47 days to cover the short interests.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 76.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $737.67 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $922.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $686.57 million and $864 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.40% while estimating it to be 6.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.72%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.30% institutions for Alight Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at ALIT for having 54.83 million shares of worth $370.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 52.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.22 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.33 million shares of worth $69.71 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $55.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.