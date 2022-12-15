After A -78.19% Fall This Year Is Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw 10.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.1 or 4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.45M. That closing price of AMAM’s stock is at a discount of -386.92% from its 52-week high price of $10.42 and is indicating a premium of 82.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.90%, in the last five days AMAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 52.86% to its value on the day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 355.13% in past 5-day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) showed a performance of 209.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8360.0 shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -301.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.98% institutions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMAM for having 3.86 million shares of worth $10.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.56 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $3.61 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.