Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Surged 2.67% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $336.09M. That closing price of AEVA’s stock is at a discount of -497.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.20 and is indicating a premium of 5.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

AEVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 9.94% to its value on the day. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.67% in past 5-day. Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) showed a performance of -23.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.97 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -549.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.1% for stock’s current value.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aeva Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.54% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.20% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.92 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $3.48 million and $2.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -44.90% while estimating it to be 53.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -319.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.76% institutions for Aeva Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at AEVA for having 27.1 million shares of worth $84.83 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, which was holding about 18.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.51 million shares of worth $10.98 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.