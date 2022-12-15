Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Is Now 66.16% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.08 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.59M. That closing price of ACER’s stock is at a discount of -14.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 66.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days ACER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 9.39% to its value on the day. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 103.73% in past 5-day. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) showed a performance of 173.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59600.0 shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -265.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.41% for stock’s current value.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.89% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -226.10% in the current quarter and calculating -177.40% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.00% during past 5 years.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.53% institutions for Acer Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACER for having 0.74 million shares of worth $0.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58632.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $73876.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.