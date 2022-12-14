Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) investors to reap big returns again

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.47M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant 1.32% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -150.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.50 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.42 million shares.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved -35.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have changed -18.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.37.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.36% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.67% with a share float percentage of 9.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.33 million shares worth more than $9.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 42.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.25 million and represent 10.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 28.74% shares in the company for having 31.05 million shares of worth $6.17 million while later fund manager owns 13.48 million shares of worth $2.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 12.47% of company’s outstanding stock.