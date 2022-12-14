Will Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -14.78% during that session. The YMTX stock price is -118.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 45.09% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) trade information

Sporting -14.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the YMTX stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 22.07%. Year-to-date, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -31.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) have changed 16.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 78480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -420.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -420.23% from the levels at last check today.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.27 million and $1.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 52.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years.

YMTX Dividends

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.66% with a share float percentage of 31.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.63 million shares worth more than $2.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.74% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.