Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Future Potential?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 9.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.59B, closed the last trade at $33.32 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -2.49% off its 52-week high price of $34.15 and 57.11% above the 52-week low of $14.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.24 million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the TCOM stock price touched $33.32 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 35.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 15.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.55%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.80% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $934.38 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $722.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $742.53 million and $650.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.80% for the current quarter and 11.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.97% with a share float percentage of 52.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 525 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.63 million shares worth more than $954.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 27.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $925.79 million and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 7.47 million shares of worth $248.81 million while later fund manager owns 6.96 million shares of worth $231.96 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.