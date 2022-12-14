Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Barclays PLC (BCS) Future Potential?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.89B, closed the recent trade at $8.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The BCS stock price is -51.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.20 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $5.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.64 million shares.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting -0.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the BCS stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved -22.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barclays PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.05%, compared to 4.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 323.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.60%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 5.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.52% with a share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 15.55 million shares worth more than $125.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 11.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.5 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 7.04 million shares of worth $56.6 million while later fund manager owns 3.2 million shares of worth $25.71 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.