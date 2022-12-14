Why Should You Add Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) To Your Portfolio?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.94B, closed the recent trade at $13.45 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The DNB stock price is -55.09% off its 52-week high price of $20.86 and 16.51% above the 52-week low of $11.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the DNB stock price touched $13.45 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares have moved -34.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have changed -5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.06% from the levels at last check today.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.82%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.00% and -4.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $597.48 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $537.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $598.3 million and $536 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 69.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.81%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.28% with a share float percentage of 96.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 79.05 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 18.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners Lp, with the holding of over 57.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $774.85 million and represent 13.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 9.42 million shares of worth $126.1 million while later fund manager owns 8.93 million shares of worth $119.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.